Ahmadi Man Jailed for Sharing Drinks in Pakistan

An Ahmadi man has been arrested under blasphemy charges for distributing food and beverages on Ashura in Pakistan's Punjab province. The police claimed that the suspect, Faizan Ahmad, presented himself as a Muslim, which is prohibited under the current law regarding Ahmadis.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan has criticized the arrest, questioning how offering food and drinks could constitute a crime. The group described the incident as indicative of increasing extremism in the country, warning that further restrictions might prevent even basic acts of kindness in the future.

The arrest, based on laws prohibiting Ahmadis from practicing as Muslims, clashes with the community's self-identification as Muslim. The restriction stems from a 1974 parliamentary declaration and subsequent regulations, highlighting ongoing tensions affecting religious freedoms in Pakistan.

