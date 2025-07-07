Rising Tensions in the Red Sea: Houthi Attacks Shake Maritime Security

A cargo vessel flying the Liberian flag was attacked in the Red Sea, causing injuries to two security guards and leaving two others unaccounted for. The attack, likely conducted by Yemen's Houthi rebels, raises fresh fears of escalating maritime tensions in the strategic waterway.

Following their claim of sinking a Greek-owned bulk carrier, the Magic Seas, the Houthis have intensified threats against shipping in the region. The conflict could see an increased military response from the U.S. and other Western nations, reviving fears of broader conflict involving Iran.

The tension in the maritime corridor comes amid critical geopolitical negotiations, including potential ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, complicating the already volatile situation in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)