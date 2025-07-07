Maharashtra's Hourly Hotel Controversy Sparks Calls for Investigation
Maharashtra BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar calls for a probe into a hotel chain renting rooms hourly, citing crime concerns. He criticizes the government's inaction on unlicensed hotels and raised gambling issues. Other parties criticize the government's industrial policies and law enforcement inefficiencies during the assembly debate.
Maharashtra BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar has demanded a full investigation into a prominent hotel chain accused of renting rooms by the hour, a practice he argued is linked to increased criminal activity in the state.
During a state assembly session focused on supplementary demands, the former finance minister highlighted a hospitality chain operating numerous hotels in remote areas of Maharashtra, allegedly without proper registration, permits, or tax contributions.
He further critiqued the government's handling of issues concerning betting in cricket, police officer housing loans, and lax law enforcement, with opposition members joining in to denounce the administration's policies on law, order, and industrial development.
