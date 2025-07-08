Left Menu

Punjab's Legal Battle Against Sacrilege: Drafting a Law for Justice

Punjab's government is consulting legal experts to draft a law for stricter punishment for sacrilege against religious scriptures. The legislation aims to prevent such acts and address legal loopholes, with the session expected to focus on goods and services tax as well.

Punjab's Legal Battle Against Sacrilege: Drafting a Law for Justice
Punjab's government is on a mission to intensify the legal repercussions for sacrilege against religious texts. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized that consultations with legal experts are underway to craft a comprehensive law ensuring harsh punishments without future amendments.

Despite the urgency, the government insists on thoroughness over haste. Plans to introduce the legislation at the Punjab Assembly's special session may be postponed for further deliberation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed the seriousness of this issue and aims to close legal loopholes allowing offenders to evade justice.

Historically, attempts to enforce stern penalties have stumbled, with previous governments facing setbacks in approval. The current AAP administration is seeking a robust, unambiguous legal framework, potentially including capital punishment, to protect the sanctity of religious scriptures effectively.

