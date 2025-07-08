US Ramps Up Defensive Aid to Ukraine Amid Russian Advances

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, has announced plans to increase the delivery of defensive weapons to Ukraine. This decision comes in response to growing concerns over Russian military advances, prompting the US to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

President Trump emphasized the necessity of this support, stating, 'We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves.' This announcement was made during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the urgency in addressing Ukraine's defense needs.

The Pentagon confirmed the move, aligning with President Trump's directive, while details on the specific types of weapons remain undisclosed. As discussions progress, Ukraine has sought more Patriot missiles to protect its cities from escalating Russian air strikes, with ongoing talks with Germany to secure air defense systems.

