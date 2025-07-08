Maharashtra's New Legislative Push to Tackle Naxalism
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed a draft bill aimed at curbing Naxalism in urban areas. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, finalized by a state legislative committee, will be tabled during the monsoon session. The bill targets unlawful activities and was discussed extensively after receiving 12,000 objections.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a significant step towards addressing the urban Naxalism issue by reviewing the draft of a pending bill. This legislative effort, known as the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, seeks to mitigate the influence of Naxalism in urban locales.
The bill, having been refined by a state legislature joint select committee, is set to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session. The committee, led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, conducted a thorough deliberation of the bill, gathering over 12,000 objections and suggestions from the public.
Initially reintroduced during the winter session in Nagpur last December by CM Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, the bill focuses on preventing unlawful activities by individuals and organizations linked to Naxalism. This legislative move is part of a broader strategy to enhance public security and mitigate insurgency.
