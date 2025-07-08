Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Legislative Push to Tackle Naxalism

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed a draft bill aimed at curbing Naxalism in urban areas. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, finalized by a state legislative committee, will be tabled during the monsoon session. The bill targets unlawful activities and was discussed extensively after receiving 12,000 objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:20 IST
Maharashtra's New Legislative Push to Tackle Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken a significant step towards addressing the urban Naxalism issue by reviewing the draft of a pending bill. This legislative effort, known as the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, seeks to mitigate the influence of Naxalism in urban locales.

The bill, having been refined by a state legislature joint select committee, is set to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session. The committee, led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, conducted a thorough deliberation of the bill, gathering over 12,000 objections and suggestions from the public.

Initially reintroduced during the winter session in Nagpur last December by CM Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, the bill focuses on preventing unlawful activities by individuals and organizations linked to Naxalism. This legislative move is part of a broader strategy to enhance public security and mitigate insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025