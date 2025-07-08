Race Against Time: Quarry Landslide Rescue Efforts in Payyanamon

In a dramatic rescue operation, authorities in Payyanamon have been working tirelessly to rescue a worker trapped under rocks, following a devastating landslide at a local quarry. The incident, which occurred Monday, claimed one life and left another worker trapped beneath a mound of rock.

Efforts to reach the trapping site resumed on Tuesday morning after being temporarily halted due to fresh landslides on Monday. Rescue personnel are utilizing ropes to navigate the hazardous terrain, while machinery is being mobilized to lift the heavy rocks.

District Collector Prem Krishnan confirmed the deployment of a 30-tonne crane and an additional Hitachi machine to facilitate the delicate operation. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has joined the mission to ensure the swift and safe recovery of the trapped worker.

