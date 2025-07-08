Tensions Escalate: China's Dismissal of Taiwan's Military Drills

China's defense ministry has described Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercises as ineffective, dubbing them a mere bluff, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin emphasized that irrespective of the weapons used, Taiwan would not be able to withstand the People's Liberation Army's decisive advantage against Taiwanese independence.

These statements come as Taiwan, a democratically-governed island that China considers its own, prepares to conduct its yearly Han Kuang exercises. Set to commence on July 9, the drills will simulate a potential Chinese blockade and invasion scenario.

