The Kremlin is taking a cautious approach as it seeks clarity on the United States' intentions regarding arms supplies to Ukraine. This follows former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement that more weapons, primarily for defense, would be sent to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation, noting the mixed messages surrounding the U.S. arms supplies. He confirmed that European nations continue to deliver arms to Ukraine, and acknowledged President Trump's effort to mediate towards negotiations but emphasized the current uncertainty around U.S. commitments.

Amid the violence, Russia continues to hold a significant portion of Ukrainian territory. Peskov reiterated the Kremlin's critique of U.S. sanctions, labeling them as harmful not only to Russian businesses but also to American entrepreneurs, implying a toll on Russian-U.S. trade relations.