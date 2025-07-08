Turkey-Pakistan Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant diplomatic initiative, Turkey's foreign and defence ministers are set to visit Pakistan on Wednesday. The high-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aim to strengthen bilateral relations, address regional concerns, and enhance cooperation in the defence industry, according to insights from a Turkish diplomat.

This visit underscores Turkey's longstanding partnership with Pakistan, which was notably displayed during a recent military conflict with India. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of deepening ties across multiple sectors and to offer support toward achieving regional peace.

Despite Turkey's traditionally cordial relations with India, its backing of Pakistan has sparked a backlash. Indian retailers, both small grocery stores and major online platforms, have boycotted Turkish goods. Additionally, India has revoked the clearance for Turkish aviation service provider Celebi, citing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)