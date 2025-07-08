Left Menu

Tragedy on the High Seas: Attack on Eternity C

The bulk carrier Eternity C, flagged in Liberia and operated by Greece, was attacked off Yemen, resulting in two fatalities. This marks the second incident on merchant vessels in the Red Sea since November 2024. The Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for a prior attack on a similar vessel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim reminder of the dangers in international waters, the bulk carrier Eternity C suffered an attack off the coast of Yemen, culminating in the deaths of two crew members. This tragic event, reported by Liberia's shipping delegation during an International Maritime Organization meeting, marks the latest escalation in maritime violence.

The assault, involving drones and speedboats, took place 50 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah and raises alarms as it follows a similar event in June 2024. The attackers, reportedly affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthi militant group, have also claimed responsibility for downing another vessel, the MV Magic Seas, just days prior.

Cosmoship Management, the operator of Eternity C, confirms the incident resulted in injuries to at least two crew members. The vessel carried 22 personnel, predominantly Filipinos and one Russian, heightening concerns about the security of seafarers in this tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

