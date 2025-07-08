Supreme Court to Deliberate on Election Roll Revisions Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas challenging the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Petitioners, including various political leaders, argue that such revisions are unconstitutional and could adversely affect electoral outcomes.
The Supreme Court will address petitions concerning the Election Commission of India's move to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, particularly in Bihar. The hearing is set for July 10, with multiple political leaders questioning the legitimacy of the decision.
Petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay emphasizes the need for the exercise, arguing that the integrity of elections depends on accurate voter listings. Upadhyay further cites demographic changes due to illegal infiltrations as threats to electoral integrity, asserting that the SIR is crucial for upholding democracy.
Leaders from parties including Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and others have collectively opposed the revision, seeking the Supreme Court's intervention. They argue that the SIR could skew election results in the presence of irregularities in voter lists.
