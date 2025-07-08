Left Menu

Tripura Law and Order Sees Improvement Amidst Political Debate

Tripura's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, claims an 8-10% drop in crime this year. Road fatalities have decreased by 30%. The state also sees more drug seizures. Amidst these developments, political tensions rise with Congress alleging deteriorating conditions, sparking discussions for further improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The security landscape in Tripura appears to be improving, with the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag Dhankar, reporting an 8-10% reduction in crime compared to last year. Notably, road fatalities have decreased by 30% as of June, highlighting progress in public safety efforts.

Law enforcement agencies are experiencing success in combating drug crimes, with a 10% increase in contraband seizures. Despite these positive trends, political friction persists as Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, Asish Kumar Saha, has raised concerns over the state's law and order, claiming a deterioration.

The TPCC President recently engaged with the DGP, voicing distress over a series of attacks on party officials. Authorities continue to focus on enhancing the security situation amid ongoing political debates, striving for further reductions in crime and accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

