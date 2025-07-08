Left Menu

Planned Ambush at Texas Detention Center: Ten Arrested

Ten individuals were arrested for attempted murder after orchestrating a shooting at a Texas immigration detention center. The group, dressed in military-style clothing, ambushed authorities, injuring a police officer. The attack coincides with increased deportation actions by the Trump administration, raising questions of potential wider connections.

A deliberate assault on authorities at a Texas immigration detention center has led to the arrest of ten people on attempted murder charges. According to Nancy Larson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, the group ambushed officers by first using fireworks as a distraction tactic before opening fire. An Alvarado police officer was wounded by gunfire while responding to the scene, where words like 'traitor' and 'ICE pig' were vandalized onto property.

The assailants, dressed in black military-style outfits, were reportedly equipped with firearms, body armor, and two-way radios. Authorities recovered an AR-style rifle and anti-ICE flyers from the vicinity. The Prairieland Detention Center has since provided additional protection for staff amid the violence, which coincides with heightened ICE deportations under the Trump administration.

As investigations continue, Larson declined to connect this case with a recent similar incident in McAllen, Texas. Meanwhile, individuals involved face severe federal charges, including attempted murder and firearms offenses. The unfolding situation has left residents of Alvarado, a small community south of Fort Worth, on high alert as federal authorities delve deeper into the possible motives behind these attacks.

