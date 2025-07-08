Iran's Diplomatic Dilemma

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has articulated a tempered interest in renewed diplomatic talks with the United States, highlighting Iran's simultaneous skepticism regarding the likelihood of successful outcomes.

Araghchi's commentary, published in the Financial Times, underlines Tehran's cautious stance amidst signals from Washington indicating a potential willingness to re-engage in negotiations.

This development follows a series of communications received by Tehran, suggesting that the United States could be considering a return to the negotiating table, according to Araghchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)