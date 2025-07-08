Left Menu

Justice Sought: RG Kar Hospital Murder Case Takes New Twist in Court

Family members of the RG Kar hospital victim have moved the Sealdah court to inspect the crime scene, following allegations of a botched investigation into the victim's rape and murder. Despite objections from the state and key accused, the CBI raised no objection to the family's plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:47 IST
Justice Sought: RG Kar Hospital Murder Case Takes New Twist in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to seek clarity and justice, family members of the deceased RG Kar hospital victim pursued a legal pathway on Tuesday, requesting the Sealdah court's permission to revisit the crime scene. This move follows a June 26 directive from the Calcutta High Court that allowed the trial court to deliberate on the parents' plea.

The parents, through their legal representation, have expressed a strong desire to inspect the crime scene with the exception of a seminar room where their daughter's body was discovered on August 9, 2024. However, this request faced opposition from the state and former key figures like Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, ex-officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, both implicated in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expressed no resistance to the family's appeal, further highlighting a backdrop of national uproar over the previous classification of the investigation as a 'botched-up' effort. Allegations of a 'systemic cover-up' remain a focal point of contention among the victim's family, aggrieved stakeholders, and particularly the agitating junior doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025