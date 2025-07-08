Justice Sought: RG Kar Hospital Murder Case Takes New Twist in Court

In a bid to seek clarity and justice, family members of the deceased RG Kar hospital victim pursued a legal pathway on Tuesday, requesting the Sealdah court's permission to revisit the crime scene. This move follows a June 26 directive from the Calcutta High Court that allowed the trial court to deliberate on the parents' plea.

The parents, through their legal representation, have expressed a strong desire to inspect the crime scene with the exception of a seminar room where their daughter's body was discovered on August 9, 2024. However, this request faced opposition from the state and former key figures like Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, ex-officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, both implicated in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expressed no resistance to the family's appeal, further highlighting a backdrop of national uproar over the previous classification of the investigation as a 'botched-up' effort. Allegations of a 'systemic cover-up' remain a focal point of contention among the victim's family, aggrieved stakeholders, and particularly the agitating junior doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)