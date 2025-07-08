Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Faces Allegations of Unauthorized Construction

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, is facing allegations of unauthorized construction as he allegedly built a house in Deepa Sarai without an approved plan. Despite receiving several notices from the SDM court, he has yet to submit a revised plan, with the next hearing scheduled for July 15.

Barq has been granted multiple opportunities to comply but missed the deadline of July 8. Officials have taken note of the non-compliance, and a penalty of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on the MP. The SDM, Vikas Chandra, stated that Barq's claims of not receiving the objections were deemed unsatisfactory.

The matter has now been postponed to July 15, when the court will reconvene to address the housing plan discrepancies. Barq's adherence to the legal provisions and his justification for the construction are under scrutiny, as the case unfolds in the SDM court.

(With inputs from agencies.)