Deportation Dilemma: South Sudan Welcomes Migrants Amid Legal Controversies
Eight migrants deported by the Trump administration to South Sudan are under the care of authorities in Juba after losing a legal battle against their transfer. The deportations have stirred controversy over safety concerns in politically unstable regions, raising international legal and humanitarian questions.
- Country:
- Kenya
On Tuesday, South Sudan announced that eight migrants deported by the Trump administration are currently under the care of authorities in Juba. They lost a legal battle attempting to stop their transfer to the politically unstable African nation.
After being held for over a month at a U.S. military base in Djibouti, the men arrived in South Sudan's capital on Saturday, with their deportation confirmed by U.S. government officials and Juba airport authorities. In compliance with South Sudanese laws and international norms, the men are undergoing screening.
The South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated they accepted the migrants as a gesture of goodwill following a U.S. request. The situation highlights the ongoing debate over President Trump's immigration deterrence strategies, and the migrants, from various countries, argue their deportation to South Sudan violates the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wisconsin Judge Allegedly Aids Escape in High-Profile Immigration Case
Supreme Court Greenlights New Immigration Approach Amid Controversy
Harvard vs. Trump's Immigration Clampdown: A Legal Showdown
From Health Breakthroughs to Legal Battles: Today's News Highlights
Tougher Immigration Policies: US Tends Visa Eligibility Terms