Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: South Sudan Welcomes Migrants Amid Legal Controversies

Eight migrants deported by the Trump administration to South Sudan are under the care of authorities in Juba after losing a legal battle against their transfer. The deportations have stirred controversy over safety concerns in politically unstable regions, raising international legal and humanitarian questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:13 IST
Deportation Dilemma: South Sudan Welcomes Migrants Amid Legal Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

On Tuesday, South Sudan announced that eight migrants deported by the Trump administration are currently under the care of authorities in Juba. They lost a legal battle attempting to stop their transfer to the politically unstable African nation.

After being held for over a month at a U.S. military base in Djibouti, the men arrived in South Sudan's capital on Saturday, with their deportation confirmed by U.S. government officials and Juba airport authorities. In compliance with South Sudanese laws and international norms, the men are undergoing screening.

The South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated they accepted the migrants as a gesture of goodwill following a U.S. request. The situation highlights the ongoing debate over President Trump's immigration deterrence strategies, and the migrants, from various countries, argue their deportation to South Sudan violates the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025