Deportation Dilemma: South Sudan Welcomes Migrants Amid Legal Controversies

On Tuesday, South Sudan announced that eight migrants deported by the Trump administration are currently under the care of authorities in Juba. They lost a legal battle attempting to stop their transfer to the politically unstable African nation.

After being held for over a month at a U.S. military base in Djibouti, the men arrived in South Sudan's capital on Saturday, with their deportation confirmed by U.S. government officials and Juba airport authorities. In compliance with South Sudanese laws and international norms, the men are undergoing screening.

The South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated they accepted the migrants as a gesture of goodwill following a U.S. request. The situation highlights the ongoing debate over President Trump's immigration deterrence strategies, and the migrants, from various countries, argue their deportation to South Sudan violates the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)