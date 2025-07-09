Left Menu

South Korea Repatriates Six North Korean Defectors Amid Diplomatic Overtures

South Korea has returned six North Koreans stranded at sea this year. These individuals consistently expressed their desire to return home. Despite North Korea's lack of communication, a patrol ship was present at the transfer point, indicating readiness to receive them. This move aligns with President Lee Jae Myung's push for improved inter-Korean relations.

Updated: 09-07-2025 07:28 IST
South Korea took a significant diplomatic step on Wednesday by repatriating six North Koreans who found themselves stranded at sea earlier this year, according to the Unification Ministry in Seoul.

In a move reflecting the administration's commitment to mending strained relations, President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office on June 4, has been focusing on diplomacy and dialogue with the North. This includes measures like suspending propaganda broadcasts and discouraging anti-North Korean activities.

Despite Pyongyang's silence on the repatriation process, a North Korean patrol vessel awaited the transfer, ultimately facilitating the return of the individuals on one of their boats, as confirmed by an official at the ministry.

