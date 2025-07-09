Left Menu

Nationwide Trade Union Strike: A Unified Call for Change

A nationwide strike by 10 central trade unions took place, aiming to protest new labor codes and other issues. Essential services remained largely unaffected, though some disruptions were reported in states like Kerala and Jharkhand. The demands include revising labor codes and increasing minimum wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:01 IST
Nationwide Trade Union Strike: A Unified Call for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide strike involving 10 central trade unions unfolded on Wednesday, with essential services mostly unaffected. Despite the strike's presence, key sectors such as banking, postal, and electricity saw limited disturbances, while reports indicated some impact in states like Kerala, Jharkhand, and Puducherry.

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur confirmed the commencement of the strike, receiving updates from various parts of the country, including West Bengal and Karnataka. The unions rallied against new labor codes, arguing for an increase in minimum wages and opposing the privatization of public sector units.

In certain regions, such as Kerala, where the CPI(M) is in power, the strike gained substantial traction. Reports from Puducherry showed privately operated transport systems halted operations, and some private schools closed as a precaution. However, authorities in West Bengal made significant efforts to ensure minimal disruption to normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025