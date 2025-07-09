Nationwide Trade Union Strike: A Unified Call for Change

A nationwide strike involving 10 central trade unions unfolded on Wednesday, with essential services mostly unaffected. Despite the strike's presence, key sectors such as banking, postal, and electricity saw limited disturbances, while reports indicated some impact in states like Kerala, Jharkhand, and Puducherry.

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur confirmed the commencement of the strike, receiving updates from various parts of the country, including West Bengal and Karnataka. The unions rallied against new labor codes, arguing for an increase in minimum wages and opposing the privatization of public sector units.

In certain regions, such as Kerala, where the CPI(M) is in power, the strike gained substantial traction. Reports from Puducherry showed privately operated transport systems halted operations, and some private schools closed as a precaution. However, authorities in West Bengal made significant efforts to ensure minimal disruption to normal life.

