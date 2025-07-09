Left Menu

Kerala Comes to a Standstill: General Strike Shuts Down State

A 24-hour general strike paralyzed Kerala, with shops, offices, and schools shuttering and public transport halting. The strike, led by trade unions in protest of alleged anti-labour policies, saw minimal attendance in government offices and brought the state's activities to a near standstill.

Updated: 09-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:34 IST
The state of Kerala witnessed a complete shutdown as shops, offices, and schools remained closed, and public transport ground to a halt due to a 24-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions. The protest was against the central government's purported anti-labour policies.

As the strike began Tuesday midnight, the streets wore a deserted look, with only private vehicles visible. Many individuals were stranded at bus stands and railway stations, though police personnel provided assistance by ferrying them to destinations, including hospitals, using official vehicles.

The strike, organized by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, saw agitators blocking Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and stopping autos. Despite a near standstill in the trade sector, essential services like healthcare were exempt to prevent public inconvenience.

