Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Tractor-Trolley Collision

Two men lost their lives and another was gravely injured after a tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle in Mohammadpur Khala. Anil Yadav and Shahjram were pronounced dead at a medical facility, while Gendalal was transferred to a district hospital for serious injuries. Authorities are searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:12 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Tractor-Trolley Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and another was seriously injured in a tragic accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in the Mohammadpur Khala area, police reported on Wednesday.

The collision occurred late Tuesday night as the victims were standing near their bike on the Suratganj-Sudhiyamau road.

According to the SHO, Anil Yadav and Shahjram were declared dead upon arrival at a medical facility, while Gendalal, the sole survivor, was sent to a district hospital with severe injuries. Efforts are ongoing to locate the tractor-trolley and its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

