Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Tractor-Trolley Collision

Two men were killed and another was seriously injured in a tragic accident involving a speeding tractor-trolley and a motorcycle in the Mohammadpur Khala area, police reported on Wednesday.

The collision occurred late Tuesday night as the victims were standing near their bike on the Suratganj-Sudhiyamau road.

According to the SHO, Anil Yadav and Shahjram were declared dead upon arrival at a medical facility, while Gendalal, the sole survivor, was sent to a district hospital with severe injuries. Efforts are ongoing to locate the tractor-trolley and its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)