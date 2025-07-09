Bomb Threats Rattle Himachal Pradesh Courts

District courts in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Kullu, and Nahan faced bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting swift police action, according to authorities.

Upon receiving alarming emails, officials evacuated the premises of the courts in Shimla, Nahan, Kullu, and Rampur. Bomb squads were swiftly deployed, but no explosives were discovered after thorough inspections, police reported.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi informed PTI about the threatening emails targeting court premises, leading to heightened security measures and ongoing investigations. Previous threats in the region have similarly resulted in evacuations, but were ultimately false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)