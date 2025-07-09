Left Menu

Bomb Threats Rattle Himachal Pradesh Courts

District courts in Shimla, Kullu, and Nahan in Himachal Pradesh received bomb threats via email, prompting immediate evacuations and security inspections. Police and bomb squads found no explosives. Investigations continue as similar threats have targeted other state facilities recently, all of which were hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

District courts in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, Kullu, and Nahan faced bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting swift police action, according to authorities.

Upon receiving alarming emails, officials evacuated the premises of the courts in Shimla, Nahan, Kullu, and Rampur. Bomb squads were swiftly deployed, but no explosives were discovered after thorough inspections, police reported.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi informed PTI about the threatening emails targeting court premises, leading to heightened security measures and ongoing investigations. Previous threats in the region have similarly resulted in evacuations, but were ultimately false alarms.

