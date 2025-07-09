Left Menu

Tragic Leap: A Life Cut Short in Kalkaji

Abhijit Gupta, a retired school teacher, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his terrace in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji. Gupta, who lived with his sister, was suffering from depression. Police report no foul play. The body awaits post-mortem at AIIMS, with inquest proceedings underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:49 IST
Tragic Leap: A Life Cut Short in Kalkaji
  • Country:
  • India

A retired school teacher, Abhijit Gupta, aged 69, reportedly took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his home in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, said police on Wednesday.

Gupta, who lived with his sister, had been grappling with depression. Around 6 a.m., he leaped from the third-floor terrace window of the building, according to a senior police official.

Initial investigations revealed Gupta's struggle with depression. Authorities suspect no foul play and are observing legal protocols. His body has been transferred to AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem, as part of ongoing inquest proceedings.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025