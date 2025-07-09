Tragic Leap: A Life Cut Short in Kalkaji

A retired school teacher, Abhijit Gupta, aged 69, reportedly took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his home in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, said police on Wednesday.

Gupta, who lived with his sister, had been grappling with depression. Around 6 a.m., he leaped from the third-floor terrace window of the building, according to a senior police official.

Initial investigations revealed Gupta's struggle with depression. Authorities suspect no foul play and are observing legal protocols. His body has been transferred to AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem, as part of ongoing inquest proceedings.