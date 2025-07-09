Left Menu

Ukraine Detains Chinese Duo for Spying on Neptune Missile Program

Ukraine's security agency detained a Chinese father and son duo accused of espionage related to the Neptune anti-ship missile project. This development highlights suspicions of Beijing's involvement with Russia. Kyiv previously alleged China's covert aid to Moscow, a claim Beijing denies amid its peacemaking stance in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:47 IST
In a significant development, Ukraine's Security Service announced the arrest of a Chinese father and son accused of espionage on the Neptune missile program, integral to Ukraine's homegrown defense sector. The 24-year-old former student was apprehended in Kyiv, allegedly possessing technical documents related to the Neptune missile's production.

The father, living in China, was suspected of attempting to smuggle these documents to the Chinese special services. This arrest marks a notable instance of alleged Chinese espionage since Russia's full-scale 2022 invasion, underscoring tensions amid Kiev's charges of Chinese support to Moscow's military efforts.

The incident comes against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's accusations of China's indirect involvement in the conflict by allegedly providing arms and technology to Russia. Amidst these allegations, Beijing seeks to maintain an image of neutrality while Kyiv continues to bolster its defense industry.

