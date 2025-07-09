California's Transgender Athlete Policy Sparks Legal Battle with DOJ

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated legal proceedings against the state of California concerning its policies that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls' school sports. The department argues that California's policies infringe upon federal anti-discrimination laws by violating Title IX.

Filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, the lawsuit challenges the state's stance, alleging it compromises the legal protections designed to prevent sex discrimination in sports. This move marks a significant clash between state policies and federal law over transgender athletes' inclusion in girls' sports.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the department's commitment to safeguarding equal opportunities in sports for women and girls, signaling an ongoing dedication to defending these protections under Title IX against perceived state overreach.