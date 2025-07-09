Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Kellogg Discuss Enhanced Defense Collaboration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg about weapons supplies and air defense amid increased Russian attacks. The discussion also covered buying American weapons, joint manufacturing, and localization in Ukraine, highlighting defense as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:59 IST
Zelenskiy and Kellogg Discuss Enhanced Defense Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a critical discussion between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, the focus was placed on ramping up weapons supplies and bolstering air defense in response to rising Russian assaults. The meeting, held in Rome, was described by Zelenskiy as 'substantive' in addressing escalating defense needs.

Key topics included the procurement of American arms, emphasizing the importance of joint defense manufacturing and localization within Ukraine to enhance the country's defense capabilities efficiently. These efforts signal a move towards strengthening ties and resource-sharing in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.

By prioritizing air defense and weapon supplies, both leaders underscored their commitment to fortifying Ukraine's security infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Ukraine's defense readiness through international cooperation and technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025