Zelenskiy and Kellogg Discuss Enhanced Defense Collaboration

In a critical discussion between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, the focus was placed on ramping up weapons supplies and bolstering air defense in response to rising Russian assaults. The meeting, held in Rome, was described by Zelenskiy as 'substantive' in addressing escalating defense needs.

Key topics included the procurement of American arms, emphasizing the importance of joint defense manufacturing and localization within Ukraine to enhance the country's defense capabilities efficiently. These efforts signal a move towards strengthening ties and resource-sharing in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.

By prioritizing air defense and weapon supplies, both leaders underscored their commitment to fortifying Ukraine's security infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Ukraine's defense readiness through international cooperation and technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)