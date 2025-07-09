Zelenskiy and Kellogg Discuss Enhanced Defense Collaboration
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg about weapons supplies and air defense amid increased Russian attacks. The discussion also covered buying American weapons, joint manufacturing, and localization in Ukraine, highlighting defense as a priority.
In a critical discussion between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, the focus was placed on ramping up weapons supplies and bolstering air defense in response to rising Russian assaults. The meeting, held in Rome, was described by Zelenskiy as 'substantive' in addressing escalating defense needs.
Key topics included the procurement of American arms, emphasizing the importance of joint defense manufacturing and localization within Ukraine to enhance the country's defense capabilities efficiently. These efforts signal a move towards strengthening ties and resource-sharing in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.
By prioritizing air defense and weapon supplies, both leaders underscored their commitment to fortifying Ukraine's security infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Ukraine's defense readiness through international cooperation and technological integration.
