South Korea's Ex-President Yoon Faces Insurrection Charges

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces charges of insurrection following his removal from office by the Constitutional Court. As legal proceedings continue, Yoon and several former military and police officials are being prosecuted for declaring martial law without legal grounds, potentially leading to severe penalties if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:06 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a landmark legal case, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is confronting serious charges of insurrection following his ousting by the Constitutional Court earlier this month. Allegations against Yoon include declaring martial law without requisite legal backing.

The former president, along with a former defense minister and various military commanders, is alleged to have orchestrated an insurrection. Though Yoon has denied all charges, he could face grave consequences, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty, if found guilty.

The trial continues to unfold as Yoon, the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested, was briefly released but is now back in detention. Prosecutors, emboldened by his loss of presidential immunity, are exploring additional charges, while the special prosecution team investigates further allegations tied to national security concerns.

