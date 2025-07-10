A tragic event unfolded in the Russian city of Kursk as a five-year-old boy succumbed to severe burns sustained from a Ukrainian drone strike. According to regional governor Alexander Khinshtein, the attack, which occurred on a beach, has now claimed four lives. The young boy suffered burns over 30% of his body, and tragically, he passed away en route to Moscow for medical treatment.

Previously, Khinshtein reported that the strike resulted in the deaths of three individuals, among them a member of Russia's National Guard. However, there has been no official response or comment from Ukrainian authorities regarding the incident.

This incident is part of a broader context of tensions in the region. Nearly a year ago, Ukrainian forces made a significant incursion into the Kursk area. While the Kremlin announced the expulsion of all Kyiv's forces from the region this year, Ukrainian officials maintain that their operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)