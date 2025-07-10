Left Menu

Tragic Loan Dispute: Stabbing Incident in Delhi

In northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death over a Rs 2,000 loan dispute. The alleged attacker, Adil, fled the scene, and police are actively investigating and conducting raids to apprehend him. Forensic teams have gathered evidence, and a case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:47 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident over a monetary dispute, a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi. The victim, identified as Fardeen, was reportedly attacked by a local named Adil following a disagreement over Rs 2,000, according to police officials.

The altercation took place around 12:10 am when Fardeen demanded that Adil repay the loan amount. Adil, in a fit of rage, allegedly brandished a knife and attacked Fardeen and his friend Javed, before fleeing the scene. The police stated that Adil's family members were present and allegedly instigated the assault.

Forensic teams have examined the crime scene, and law enforcement is conducting raids to capture Adil and those involved. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice for the slain victim, with a case already filed under the relevant sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

