Tragic Loan Dispute: Stabbing Incident in Delhi
In northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death over a Rs 2,000 loan dispute. The alleged attacker, Adil, fled the scene, and police are actively investigating and conducting raids to apprehend him. Forensic teams have gathered evidence, and a case has been registered.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident over a monetary dispute, a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi. The victim, identified as Fardeen, was reportedly attacked by a local named Adil following a disagreement over Rs 2,000, according to police officials.
The altercation took place around 12:10 am when Fardeen demanded that Adil repay the loan amount. Adil, in a fit of rage, allegedly brandished a knife and attacked Fardeen and his friend Javed, before fleeing the scene. The police stated that Adil's family members were present and allegedly instigated the assault.
Forensic teams have examined the crime scene, and law enforcement is conducting raids to capture Adil and those involved. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice for the slain victim, with a case already filed under the relevant sections of the BNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- stabbing
- loan dispute
- Jafrabad
- Fardeen
- Adil
- crime
- police investigation
- forensic
- evidence
ALSO READ
ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in over Rs 100 crore worth cyber crime linked money laundering case: Sources.
Former AIADMK Functionary's Arrest Unveils Web of Crime
Crackdown on Cyber Crime Syndicate: ED Raids Uncover Rs 100 Crore Laundering Trail
Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Gogi Gang Sharpshooter
Crime Branch Cracks Down on Fraudulent Schemes in Jammu and Kashmir