From Infrastructure to Sustainability: The New Phase of Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil emphasizes the need for the Jal Jeevan Mission to pivot from infrastructure to sustainability, underscoring robust systems for a reliable rural water supply. A national workshop unites officials and policymakers to discuss sustainable practices and empower local communities, notably through women-led water quality monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:45 IST
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil has announced a strategic pivot for the Jal Jeevan Mission from mere infrastructure delivery to a focus on sustainability. Emphasizing the importance of long-term water supply systems, he called for effective policies and local engagement to guarantee continued water access and quality in rural areas.

During the inaugural session of a two-day national workshop on the operation and maintenance of rural water systems, Paatil highlighted the program's success—providing tap connections to over 15 crore rural households since its 2019 launch. However, he argued that maintaining safe drinking water access depends on resilient systems supported by robust frameworks.

The workshop convenes a broad coalition of state representatives, district officials, engineers, and policymakers to discuss sustainable operations, challenges, and innovations. Paatil stressed community involvement, revealing that five women per village are trained in water quality testing, bolstering local monitoring and female empowerment. The initiative aims to build a strong policy foundation for operation and maintenance, essential to making India water-secure.

