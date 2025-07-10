Supreme Court Questions ECI's Controversial Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court posed serious questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday regarding the timing of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for electoral rolls in Bihar, which is heading toward critical elections. The court emphasized the implications this revision has on democracy and voting rights.

The ECI defended the exercise, maintaining that Aadhaar cards cannot be considered citizenship proof, a stance further reinforced by referencing Article 326 of the Constitution. Despite concerns raised, including those by political entities, regarding the ECI's authority and timing, the Supreme Court has been assured that the rights of voters will not be compromised.

Amidst the legal challenge, the ECI emphasized the necessity of revising electoral rolls to address changes in voter eligibility lists. The matter has seen advocacy from various leaders and civil society organizations, marking a significant legal confrontation concerning electoral rights and statutory interpretations.