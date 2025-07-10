Left Menu

Army Constable and Accomplices Nabbed in Interstate Opium Operation

The Delhi Police have arrested an army constable, his girlfriend, and another accomplice for running an opium smuggling operation between Manipur and Rajasthan. Utilizing personal leave and a modified vehicle, the trio trafficked opium, leading to their arrest near Kalindi Kunj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended an army constable along with his girlfriend and an accomplice in connection with an alleged opium smuggling operation. The trio were reportedly involved in transporting narcotics from Manipur to Rajasthan, a senior officer disclosed on Thursday.

The arrested constable is said to have taken personal leave to facilitate his smuggling activities. Authorities intercepted their vehicle near Kalindi Kunj, discovering 18 packets of opium ingeniously hidden beneath the car's floor.

The suspects employed a methodical approach by modifying the vehicle to include secret compartments. Additionally, police seized an army-issued pistol concealed within the car. The arrests have been made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, alongside the Arms Act.

