Young Hackers Arrested in Notorious Cyberattacks on UK Retailers

In a high-profile operation, four suspects under the age of 21 were arrested for their involvement in cyberattacks that severely disrupted major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer and Harrods. The National Crime Agency revealed this intervention on Thursday, highlighting the significant operational impact on the retailers.

Authorities detained three males and one female across the West Midlands and London, on charges ranging from computer misuse to money laundering. The arrests were made in connection with the hacking group DragonForce, said to be orchestrating these sophisticated attacks.

The ransomware attack on M&S in April was notably severe, leading to a seven-week suspension of online shopping and substantial financial losses. M&S Chairman Archie Norman emphasized to legislators the need for mandatory reporting of cyberattacks, citing unreported incidents that have occurred at other UK firms.

