Young Hackers Arrested in Notorious Cyberattacks on UK Retailers
Four individuals under 21 have been arrested in connection with cyberattacks affecting UK retailers like M&S and Harrods, leading to a significant financial impact. The operation, tied to a group called DragonForce, has prompted calls for mandatory reporting of such incidents.
In a high-profile operation, four suspects under the age of 21 were arrested for their involvement in cyberattacks that severely disrupted major UK retailers including Marks & Spencer and Harrods. The National Crime Agency revealed this intervention on Thursday, highlighting the significant operational impact on the retailers.
Authorities detained three males and one female across the West Midlands and London, on charges ranging from computer misuse to money laundering. The arrests were made in connection with the hacking group DragonForce, said to be orchestrating these sophisticated attacks.
The ransomware attack on M&S in April was notably severe, leading to a seven-week suspension of online shopping and substantial financial losses. M&S Chairman Archie Norman emphasized to legislators the need for mandatory reporting of cyberattacks, citing unreported incidents that have occurred at other UK firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after conducting raids at 25 locations in state: Sources.
Drug Bust in Shillong: Heroin Seized, Arrests Made
Political Turmoil: Arrests and Allegations Shake Bangladesh's Electoral Landscape
Tax Evasion Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Shake Transport Sector
CBI Arrests Key Suspect in 2021 West Bengal Violence Murder Case