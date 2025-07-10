Bravery Amid Tragedy: Rescue at Parvati River
A 17-year-old named Nadeem tragically drowned while swimming in the Parvati river in Rajasthan. Despite efforts by a local hero, Bholu, Nadeem could not be saved. Bholu managed to rescue three others. A search operation has commenced with local divers to recover Nadeem's body.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday when a teenager drowned in the Parvati river. According to police, the heavy inflow of water from recent rains contributed to the mishap.
The incident involved four young individuals—Nadeem (17), Haroon (20), Ramzani (17), and Sameer (18)—who went to bathe but found themselves struggling in the waters. A local man named Bholu heroically attempted a rescue.
While Bholu successfully saved Haroon, Ramzani, and Sameer, he was unable to reach Nadeem, who tragically succumbed to the river's depths. A search operation is now underway with local divers.
