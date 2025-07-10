Left Menu

Towards Unified Progress: Eastern Zonal Council's Development Agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for collective efforts to enhance state development at the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting. Discussions included infrastructure investment, asset divisions, coal sector reforms, and eradication of Naxalism. Jharkhand and Bihar's pending issues were a focal point, alongside ongoing support for tribals and tourism.

Towards Unified Progress: Eastern Zonal Council's Development Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government's commitment to state development during the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, calling for collaborative measures to accelerate progress.

Representatives from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal attended the session, where key topics included regional infrastructure enhancement, the coal industry, and job creation. The council addressed Jharkhand's demands for a separate Sarna religious code and enhanced tourism support.

Asset division between Bihar and Jharkhand and Naxal eradication by 2026 were also discussed. Shah pledged comprehensive cooperation, while attendees raised long-standing regional issues, emphasizing cooperative and competitive federalism for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

