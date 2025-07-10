Towards Unified Progress: Eastern Zonal Council's Development Agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government's commitment to state development during the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, calling for collaborative measures to accelerate progress.

Representatives from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal attended the session, where key topics included regional infrastructure enhancement, the coal industry, and job creation. The council addressed Jharkhand's demands for a separate Sarna religious code and enhanced tourism support.

Asset division between Bihar and Jharkhand and Naxal eradication by 2026 were also discussed. Shah pledged comprehensive cooperation, while attendees raised long-standing regional issues, emphasizing cooperative and competitive federalism for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)