Punjab Government Moves Towards Stricter Sacrilege Laws
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a draft bill targeting stricter punishments for sacrilege acts. The proposal involves consulting stakeholders and religious organizations. Additionally, Mann intends to oppose the previous government's decision on CISF deployment at Bhakra Beas dams, asserting Punjab Police's capability.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans to introduce a draft bill advocating for tougher penalties against sacrilege acts, with the proposal set to be presented in the state assembly. Mann emphasized consulting with stakeholders and religious bodies to refine the legislation.
Mann remarked on the need for a comprehensive public engagement process, hinting at adjustments post-discussion. Meanwhile, the government intends to present a resolution to nullify the previous administration's consent for CISF personnel deployment at state dams managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board.
The CM's stance reflects confidence in the Punjab Police's ability to safeguard critical infrastructure, distancing from the prior policy under Amarinder Singh's leadership. Additionally, Mann addressed opposition criticism regarding the state's land pooling policy, reaffirming no land acquisition plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
