Romanian Phishing Scandal: HMRC's Million-Pound Heist
Thirteen individuals have been apprehended in Romania following phishing attacks targeting Britain's HMRC, resulting in the fraudulent acquisition of millions in tax payments. Investigations revealed a criminal gang using stolen data to exploit over 100,000 customer accounts. A simultaneous arrest occurred in England, with further seizures in Romania.
Thirteen individuals have been taken into custody by Romanian authorities after a series of phishing attacks targeting the UK's tax authority, HMRC, allegedly led to the illicit collection of millions in tax payments. HMRC announced the arrests on Thursday, highlighting coordinated efforts with over 100 Romanian police officers in Ilfov, Giurgiu, and Calarasi counties.
Reports indicate that police confiscated cash and luxurious vehicles during these operations. The suspects, aged between 23 and 53, face charges related to computer fraud, money laundering, and unauthorized computer system access. An additional suspect, a 38-year-old man, was detained in Preston, northwest England earlier in the day.
The crackdown comes in the wake of HMRC's previous disclosure that a criminal network illicitly obtained £47 million by phishing more than 100,000 customer accounts. Efforts form a broader investigation into such schemes, where deceptive emails trick victims into divulging sensitive information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- phishing
- HMRC
- arrests
- Romania
- fraud
- cybercrime
- UK
- police
- investigation
- tax
ALSO READ
Lucknow's Pride: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Space Mission
India's Space Pioneer: Group Captain Shukla Poised for Historic ISS Mission
Cyber Fraud Bust: Gujarat and Maharashtra Raids Expose Massive Money Laundering Scheme
Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride: Shubhanshu Shukla says 10 minutes into spaceflight.
German Defence Minister Urges Continued U.S. Support in Ukraine