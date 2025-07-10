Revenue Official Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Muzamil Salam, a revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir, for alleged bribery intended to amend land records inaccurately. Salam, initially demanding Rs 20,000, was caught accepting Rs 2,500. The operation followed a complaint and subsequent verification by the ACB, leading to his immediate arrest.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended Muzamil Salam, a revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, amid allegations of bribery.
Salam, stationed at Patwar Halqa in Pogal Paristan, was caught red-handed demanding Rs 2,500 to rectify an incorrect entry in land records. Initially, he sought Rs 20,000 but settled for a lesser amount.
The complainant reported the demand to the ACB, which conducted a verification, confirmed the bribery solicitation, and arranged a successful sting operation. Salam was arrested on the spot. Investigations continue to further scrutinize the case.
