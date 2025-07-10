Tech Espionage in the Heart of Europe: The ASML and NXP Case
A Dutch court sentenced former ASML and NXP employee German Aksenov to three years in prison for illegally sharing sensitive technology with a Russian contact, violating EU sanctions. Despite denying espionage allegations, Aksenov was found guilty of computer intrusion and transferring technical assistance.
A court in the Netherlands handed down a three-year prison sentence to German Aksenov, an ex-employee of semiconductor companies ASML and NXP. His conviction involves the illegal sharing of sensitive technology with Russia, an act breaching European Union sanctions.
ASML refrained from commenting due to ongoing litigation, while NXP confirmed its cooperation with authorities. Aksenov, who has been in custody since his August arrest, is accused of sharing design manuals and making unauthorized contact with Russia's FSB intelligence service—allegations he denies.
The court ruled that Aksenov copied proprietary files from ASML and NXP servers and shared chip production line details with a contact in Russia. Despite the lack of payment evidence, the court reduced the sentence from the four years prosecutors sought.
(With inputs from agencies.)
