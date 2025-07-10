Left Menu

Paris Named New Hub for 'Coalition of the Willing' on Ukraine Support

Britain announced Paris as the headquarters for a coalition supporting Ukraine, readying plans for coordination in Kyiv if a ceasefire occurs. During Macron's UK visit, leaders discussed ongoing preparations ensuring quick response post-ceasefire. The headquarters will move to London after a year, directed by Britain and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:16 IST
Britain has declared Paris as the new headquarters for the 'coalition of the willing' aimed at supporting Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. Plans are also in the works for future coordination in Kyiv, illustrating robust international backing.

The announcement follows French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day state visit to Britain. The two nations committed to continuous preparation on an 'enduring, business as usual' basis, ensuring rapid deployment of forces following any cessation of hostilities.

The leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and several key U.S. figures, held virtual talks, culminating in the decision. The headquarters, initially in Paris, will be led by Britain and France and will rotate to London after 12 months.

