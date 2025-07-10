Left Menu

Assam Language Controversy: Census Transforms Linguistic Identity into Political Weapon

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that registering Bengali as a mother tongue in census documents could indicate the number of non-natives. His statement responded to ABMSU leader Mainuddin Ali, who protested against Assam's native language policy. Eviction drives and political tensions further heated the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:42 IST
Assam Language Controversy: Census Transforms Linguistic Identity into Political Weapon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious declaration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested that documenting Bengali as the mother tongue in censuses could reveal the presence of foreigners in the state. His comments were directed at Mainuddin Ali of the ABMSU, who threatened to cease identifying Assamese as the mother tongue in the census.

Ali's remarks, made during a protest in Kokrajhar against eviction in Dhubri, sparked condemnation across political arenas. A police complaint was filed against Ali, as political parties demand accountability for his divisive comments.

The ongoing eviction drives aim to repurpose land for a power plant by the Adani group, leading to tensions and unrest in the region as residents resist displacement. Despite resistance, Sarma emphasized Assamese will prevail as the state's official language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025