Assam Language Controversy: Census Transforms Linguistic Identity into Political Weapon

In a contentious declaration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested that documenting Bengali as the mother tongue in censuses could reveal the presence of foreigners in the state. His comments were directed at Mainuddin Ali of the ABMSU, who threatened to cease identifying Assamese as the mother tongue in the census.

Ali's remarks, made during a protest in Kokrajhar against eviction in Dhubri, sparked condemnation across political arenas. A police complaint was filed against Ali, as political parties demand accountability for his divisive comments.

The ongoing eviction drives aim to repurpose land for a power plant by the Adani group, leading to tensions and unrest in the region as residents resist displacement. Despite resistance, Sarma emphasized Assamese will prevail as the state's official language.

(With inputs from agencies.)