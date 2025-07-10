Tragic Rainfall Night in Gurugram: Five Lives Lost Due to Electric Shocks and Accidents

In a tragic series of events during an overnight downpour in Gurugram, five individuals lost their lives, including three from electric shocks, officials reported Thursday. The deceased victims were identified as a graphic designer, a security staff member, an autodriver, and two labourers.

One of the victims, Akshat Jain, a graphic designer from Delhi, was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrified pole while returning home Wednesday night. A negligence case has been filed against the power department by Jain's family. In a similar incident, Pawan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh also faced a fatal electric shock near Genpact Chowk.

Further casualties included Prashant, who died upon stepping on a charged metal shutter, and Vanshika, who succumbed to injuries following a car accident caused by reduced visibility due to rain. The fifth victim, Shailendra, an autodriver, tragically fell into a concealed open sewer. Police have initiated investigations on these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)