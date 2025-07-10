United Front: Combating Digital Piracy with Collaboration
Rajasthan's Police Director General, Rajeev Sharma, emphasizes the need for enhanced investigative capabilities and collaboration with academia and industry to combat digital piracy. At the 'Securing the Future of Creativity' conference, coordinated by CBI and ISB, experts discussed digital piracy’s ties to organized cybercrime and the necessity for a cohesive response.
In a compelling address, Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Rajeev Sharma, emphasized the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to not only enhance their investigative capabilities but also foster collaborative networks with industry and academia. His comments were delivered at the 'Securing the Future of Creativity' conference, organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and INTERPOL.
The event highlighted digital piracy as a critical issue linked with organized cybercrime that requires a unified response. S Veeresh Prabhu of CBI and Prof. Manish Gangwar of ISB led the inauguration, underscoring the necessity of a cohesive approach. Over two days, senior law enforcement officers, cybersecurity experts, legal professionals, and industry leaders gathered to strategize on tackling digital piracy.
The conference featured detailed discussions on the nexus between piracy and malware, the impact on India's online video sector, and legal and technical challenges. A recurring theme was the importance of capacity development and broad public awareness to effectively confront the evolving threat of digital piracy.
