Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Ban in Landmark Ruling

A federal judge in New Hampshire has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship across the United States. The ruling came Thursday as Judge Joseph LaPlante issued a preliminary injunction following an extensive hearing, underscoring the potential nationwide impact if the order were implemented.

The case, representing children affected by the order, stresses its unconstitutionality based on the 14th Amendment. Plaintiffs, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, argue the executive order undermines rights granted by the Constitution. LaPlante's injunction suggests that deprivation of citizenship constitutes irreparable harm.

While the Trump administration maintains that the order is necessary for national security and sovereignty, legal challenges continue nationwide. The situation may soon escalate to the Supreme Court, as the order's legality hinges on previously untouched legal interpretations regarding nationwide injunctions.