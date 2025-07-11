Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Ban in Landmark Ruling

A federal judge in New Hampshire halted President Trump's order to end birthright citizenship, ruling it unconstitutional. The decision, potentially affecting numerous children nationwide, pushes the case back to the Supreme Court. The American Civil Liberties Union represents the plaintiffs, emphasizing the importance of the 14th Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concord | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:56 IST
A federal judge in New Hampshire has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship across the United States. The ruling came Thursday as Judge Joseph LaPlante issued a preliminary injunction following an extensive hearing, underscoring the potential nationwide impact if the order were implemented.

The case, representing children affected by the order, stresses its unconstitutionality based on the 14th Amendment. Plaintiffs, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, argue the executive order undermines rights granted by the Constitution. LaPlante's injunction suggests that deprivation of citizenship constitutes irreparable harm.

While the Trump administration maintains that the order is necessary for national security and sovereignty, legal challenges continue nationwide. The situation may soon escalate to the Supreme Court, as the order's legality hinges on previously untouched legal interpretations regarding nationwide injunctions.

