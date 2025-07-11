Deadly Insurgent Attack in Balochistan Targets Punjab Passengers

In a tragic escalation of violence in Balochistan, Pakistan, insurgents brutally shot and killed nine passengers hailing from Punjab after removing them from their bus. The shocking incident unfolded in the restive Zhob area on the national highway, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner Zhob Naveed Alam.

The insurgents checked the passengers' ID cards, identifying and offloading nine individuals from the bus traveling from Quetta to Lahore. Authorities have transported the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem procedures. This attack highlights a pattern of ethnic violence targeting Punjab citizens in Balochistan.

While no group has claimed responsibility yet, ethnic Baloch terrorist factions are known for conducting such targeted attacks. Concurrently, other insurgent activities were reported in areas like Quetta and Loralai, underscoring the persistent instability plaguing the region.