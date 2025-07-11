Tragedy Forces Trump Administration to Rethink FEMA Policy

President Donald Trump is set to visit Texas to assess the devastation left by catastrophic flooding, highlighting a noticeable shift in his administration's stance on federal disaster management. Despite earlier promises to dismantle FEMA, Trump has praised the agency's response, focusing instead on unfolding human tragedies.

While Trump initially campaigned on reducing the federal government's role in disaster relief, the magnitude of this event and public scrutiny have impacted the administration's political calculations. Trump's visit includes an aerial tour and meetings with local officials and families affected by the disaster.

This trip also emphasizes the challenges and complexities faced by the Trump administration in balancing old promises with current humanitarian needs. The visit highlights contradictions between Trump's government-reducing aims and the practical demands for federal intervention during significant emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)