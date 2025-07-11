Gurugram Tennis Tragedy: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Radhika Yadav's Murder

A perplexing murder case in Gurugram involves former tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was tragically shot dead. Police are exploring all possible facets, including the location of Yadav's mother during the incident, adding layers to the already complicated narrative.

The case has garnered widespread attention as detectives work to piece together the timeline and motives surrounding the murder. Eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence are expected to play critical roles in the investigation.

This case highlights existing familial tensions that may hold the key to solving the crime. With multiple leads and significant media scrutiny, the investigation remains complex.