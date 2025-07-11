Left Menu

Allies Flex Muscles: Historic Trilateral Drill Amid Rising Tensions

South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. conducted a joint air drill featuring a U.S. B-52 bomber to counter North Korea's threats. Defence chiefs met in Seoul, highlighting trilateral security cooperation. The meeting coincided with ASEAN discussions, emphasizing deterrence and cooperation in security, AI, and supply chain sectors.

Updated: 11-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:04 IST
South Korea, Japan, and the United States conducted a significant joint air drill on Friday, which featured a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber, according to South Korea's defense ministry. This marks the first deployment of a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula this year, aiming to bolster deterrence against North Korea's expanding nuclear capabilities.

During an annual meeting in Seoul, defense chiefs from the three nations underscored the crucial need for strong trilateral cooperation to address security challenges posed by North Korea in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, emphasized the evolution of partnerships and shared responsibilities in his opening remarks.

Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Japanese and South Korean officials in Malaysia, aligning on maintaining robust deterrence against North Korea and enhancing cooperation in fields like energy, shipbuilding, and artificial intelligence. These meetings occurred alongside ASEAN diplomatic gatherings in Kuala Lumpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

