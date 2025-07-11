White House Fast-Tracks Federal Workforce Downsizing After Supreme Court Approval

The White House is proactively coordinating with federal agencies to swiftly implement layoff plans following the Supreme Court's green light for government workforce downsizing. According to senior officials, these efforts aim to achieve a more streamlined government.

Legal considerations are at the forefront, with the White House Counsel's Office and the Office of Personnel Management ensuring that federal agencies comply with Congressional mandates and labor contracts, despite anticipated legal hurdles.

With a substantial portion of the workforce unionized, further lawsuits are expected even as agencies proceed with termination notices, aiming to implement the downsizing plans elucidated by President Trump and spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)